Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Cleared for Sunday's game
Dellavedova (knee) doesn't appear on the Cavaliers' injury report for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
The guard's sore knee sidelined him for Wednesday's game in Charlotte before he returned to action Friday in Toronto, logging 18 minutes off the bench and finishing with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and one rebound in a 126-110 loss. With his knee no longer a concern, Dellavedova should maintain a regular role on the Cavs' second unit for the foreseeable future.
