Dellavedova (abdomen) will have a chance to play Thursday against the Sixers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The veteran guard has dealt with a variety of ailments that have collectively prevented him from appearing in a single game this season. However, coach J.B. Bickerstaff hinted Wednesday that there could be a "Delly sighting" during Thursday's contest. While the guard's return could provide a morale boost, Dellavedova is highly unlikely to gain fantasy relevance at any point.