Dellavedova posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

The 30-year-old moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season with the Cavs' starting backcourt sidelined due to injury. Before Sunday's game, Dellavedova was averaging 2.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes over his past five games. Until Colin Sexton (groin) and Darius Garland (ankle) return to the lineup, feel free to stream the eighth-year guard if you're a deep-league fantasy manager in need of decent assists and low-end points.