Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Double-doubles in win

Dellavedova started and provided 14 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 45 minutes in Sunday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Dellavedova was one of four Cavaliers players to record a double-double, the first time that's happened in a same game for the franchise since 1990. Though Dellavedova has been off the fantasy radar for most of the season, he looks like one of the best streaming options out there for assists so long as Darius Garland (groin) is sidelined. Dellavedova dropped 25 dimes during the Cavs' weekend back-to-back set and has recorded at least nine assists in three of the past four games.