Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Eight points, eight assists in loss
Dellavedova accumulated eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.
In his last game, Dellavedova played 45 minutes, and put up a solid double-double of 14 points and 11 assists. He started this game off a bit slow, failing to attempt a single shot in the first quarter, and finishing the game with eight points on just three field-goal attempts. However, he unsurprisingly salvaged his night in the assist column. Combining for 33 dimes over his last three outings, Delly remains a decent streaming option as long as Darius Garland (groin) is sidelined.
