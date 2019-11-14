Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Thursday

Coach John Beilein said Dellavedova (calf) will be available for Thursday's game against the Heat, barring any setback during warmups, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Assuming Dellavedova experiences no issues during his pregame routine, the veteran guard will suit up Thursday. He's averaging just 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 11.8 minutes over his past four games.