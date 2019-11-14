Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Thursday
Coach John Beilein said Dellavedova (calf) will be available for Thursday's game against the Heat, barring any setback during warmups, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Assuming Dellavedova experiences no issues during his pregame routine, the veteran guard will suit up Thursday. He's averaging just 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 11.8 minutes over his past four games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Nursing calf soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 12 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Absent from injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 18 minutes in opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...