Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Good to go Tuesday
Dellavedova (foot) is available to play Tuesday against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Dellavedova made it though morning shootaround with no issues Tuesday, clearing the way for him to return after missing the previous two games due to a right foot strain. He figures to fill his usual role off the bench for the Cavaliers; through 12 games with Cleveland, Dellavedova is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 19.5 minutes.
