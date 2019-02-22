Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Hands out 11 helpers in win
Dellavedova totaled two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 20 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Suns on Thursday.
Dellavedova dished 11 assists in Thursday's win, after dishing 13 in his last game. Since returning to the Cavs in December, Dellavedova has averaged 7.8 points and 4.1 assists in 20.3 minutes per game. He won't score much, but he can certainly get his teammates involved, and if his most recent two games are a sign of things to come in the assists department, the former NBA Finals darling could be worth a speculative add in most formats and a cheap daily punt-play.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Season-high assist total in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: On minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Sets new season high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Participates in shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Limited in practice Monday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...