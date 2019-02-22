Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Hands out 11 helpers in win

Dellavedova totaled two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 20 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Suns on Thursday.

Dellavedova dished 11 assists in Thursday's win, after dishing 13 in his last game. Since returning to the Cavs in December, Dellavedova has averaged 7.8 points and 4.1 assists in 20.3 minutes per game. He won't score much, but he can certainly get his teammates involved, and if his most recent two games are a sign of things to come in the assists department, the former NBA Finals darling could be worth a speculative add in most formats and a cheap daily punt-play.