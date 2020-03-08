Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Hands out career-high 14 dimes
Dellavedova finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 14 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over Denver.
Dellavedova assumed the role of chief facilitator, handing out a career-high 14 assists. He has played at least 29 minutes in three straight games, assuming a more meaningful role with both Darius Garland (groin) and Kevin Porter (concussion) on the sidelines. As long as they stick in their street clothes, Dellavedova should be considered as a nice streaming option.
