Dellavedova (concussion) has his appendix removed Saturday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
This is a tough break for Dellavedova, as it seemed like he was on the verge of returning from a serious concussion. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be established, but it's practically a guarantee that he'll sit out Sunday against the Thunder.
