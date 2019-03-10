Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Held out of practice Sunday
Dellavedova (concussion) didn't practice Sunday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It appears as though Dellavedova is still in concussion protocol and will remained sidelined until he ultimately clears. The Cavaliers' next game is Monday against Toronto.
