Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Late addition to starting lineup
Dellavedova will start Wednesday's tilt with Boston, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Dellavedova, who was a late addition to the starting lineup, will replace Kevin Porter in the first unit. On the year, the veteran guard's averaging 2.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per contest.
