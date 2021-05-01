Dellavedova (neck) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Dellavedova missed Cleveland's first 47 games after suffering a severe concussion, whiplash and neck injury. He has since been sidelined for the team's previous three games due to a neck strain, and it appears Cavaliers are going to err on the side of caution and not rush him back. The veteran point guard will now presumably set his sights on the 2021-22 season.