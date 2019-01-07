Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Limited in practice Monday

Dellavedova (foot) was limited in practice Monday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Dellavedova missed back-to-back games starting last weekend due to a lingering left foot strain and wasn't a full participant at practice Monday. It's likely that the Australian will need at least one more game to recover and if that's the case, guard Alec Burks may see an increased role off the bench Tuesday.