Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Listed as out Saturday

Dellavedova (foot) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Dellavedova sat out Friday night's loss to Utah, and it looks as though he'll remain out on the second night of a back-to-back set due to a sprained left foot. The veteran will have a pair of off days Sunday and Monday before a potential return Tuesday versus Indiana.

