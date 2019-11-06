Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 12 minutes in Tuesday's loss

Dellavedova had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Celtics.

Dellavedova missed Sunday's matchup versus the Mavericks due to personal reasons but was able to give it a go in this one. The recent return of Brandon Knight adds another guard to the rotation, which doesn't bode well for Dellavedova given that he was already fairly low down on the team's depth chart.