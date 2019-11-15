Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 20 minutes in Thursday's loss

Dellavedova provided three points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the Heat.

Dellavedova was able to take the court despite dealing with calf soreness. He seems to have held off Brandon Knight for the second backup backcourt spot alongside Jordan Clarkson, though Dellavedova's fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.