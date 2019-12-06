Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs three minutes
Dellavedova provided two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in a 127-94 defeat to the Pistons on Tuesday night.
The 29-year-old's sole contribution on offense was a hook shot in the paint during the second quarter, of which he could not capitalize on with any additional playing time. Dellavedova's participation in 18 of the Cavs' 20 games indicates he is an integral component of the Cavs' rotation, but his season averages of 2.4 points and 2.1 assists (in 13.1 minutes) suggest limited fantasy value even for team owners in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 20 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Nursing calf soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 12 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Absent from injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not playing Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.