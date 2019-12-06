Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs three minutes

Dellavedova provided two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in a 127-94 defeat to the Pistons on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old's sole contribution on offense was a hook shot in the paint during the second quarter, of which he could not capitalize on with any additional playing time. Dellavedova's participation in 18 of the Cavs' 20 games indicates he is an integral component of the Cavs' rotation, but his season averages of 2.4 points and 2.1 assists (in 13.1 minutes) suggest limited fantasy value even for team owners in deeper leagues.