Dellavedova (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 30-year-old was unavailable to finish the preseason due to the lower back bruise, and he'll also be sidelined for the season opener. It's unclear if Dellavedova is expected to be ready for Saturday's matchup with the Pistons.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't travel to New York•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Questionable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Returning to Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Eight points, eight assists in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Hands out career-high 14 dimes•