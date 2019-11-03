Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not playing Sunday
Dellavedova (personal) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Dellavedova will miss his second straight contest while he tends to the personal matter. Brandon Knight took Dellavedova's spot in the rotation in Friday's 102-95 loss to the Pacers, playing six minutes and supplying zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt).
