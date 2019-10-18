Play

Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not practicing Friday

Dellavedova (thumb) did not participate in practice Friday, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Dellavedova suffered a right thumb sprain in Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics and was unable return. He has not taken the court since, and there should definitely be some doubt regarding his status for the regular season opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories