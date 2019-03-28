Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not with team for road trip
Dellavedova (concussion) is not with the Cavaliers for the team's final road trip, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers are beginning a five-game road trip Thursday, but Dellavedova is still in Cleveland dealing with the after-effects of a concussion suffered March 8. Coach Larry Drew wouldn't rule the point guard out for the entire trip, as it's possible he joins the team midway through the journey. Still, it seems most likely Dellavedova will remain out until the Cavaliers come back home for the final two games of the season.
