Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Nursing calf soreness
Dellavedova (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Dellavedova apparently emerged from Tuesday's loss to the 76ers with left calf soreness, leaving his status for Thursday's game against Miami up in the air. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before a decision regarding his availability is made.
