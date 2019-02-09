Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: On minutes restriction Saturday
Dellavedova (undisclosed) will be on a minutes restriction for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Jim Ayllo of USA Today reports.
It's unclear why Dellavedova will be on a minutes restriction as there's no evidence of him having an injury. That said, look for Jordan Clarkson and Brandon Knight to see a boost in run.
