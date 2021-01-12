site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dellavedova (concussion) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
The veteran guard is yet to play this season and he remains in the NBA's concussion protocol.
