Dellavedova (abdomen) will not play Monday against the Kings.
Dellavedova is still yet to play a single minute this season, as he's most recently dealt with an appendectomy. He was able to practice over the weekend, but the Cavs will hold him out Monday on the second half of a back-to-back.
