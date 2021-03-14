Dellavedova (abdomen) isn't with the team for the current road trip and won't play Sunday against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 30-year-old underwent an appendectomy in late February and was recently traveling with the team, but he remained home for the current road trip and should also sit out Tuesday's game at Miami. Dellavedova has yet to see the court this season after suffering a severe concussion in the preseason, and he's now sidelined after undergoing the emergency procedure. It's unclear when he's expected to make his season debut.