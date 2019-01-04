Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday

Dellavedova won't play Friday against Utah due to a left foot sprain.

It's unknown as to when Dellavedova picked up his most recent injury, but he'll miss at least one contest while on the mend. The Cavs play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Pelicans, although it's unclear if he'll be ready to suit up.

