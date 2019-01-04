Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday
Dellavedova won't play Friday against Utah due to a left foot sprain.
It's unknown as to when Dellavedova picked up his most recent injury, but he'll miss at least one contest while on the mend. The Cavs play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Pelicans, although it's unclear if he'll be ready to suit up.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Cleared for Sunday's game•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Questionable with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Strong recent play continues Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Cavs debut set for Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...