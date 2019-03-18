Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Monday
Dellavedova (concussion) will not play Monday against the Pistons.
It'll be the sixth straight absence for the scrappy guard, who remains in the league's concussion protocol. Consider him day-to-day until the Cavs say otherwise.
