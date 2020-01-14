Play

Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out of the rotation Monday

Dellavedova failed to leave the bench during Monday's 128-99 loss to the Lakers.

Dellavedova was merely a benchwarmer Monday, failing to see any action. Despite having a minimal role, this was actually Dellavedova's first missed game since early November. He can be a sneaky source of assists in deeper formats but that is where his value ends.

