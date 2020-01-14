Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out of the rotation Monday
Dellavedova failed to leave the bench during Monday's 128-99 loss to the Lakers.
Dellavedova was merely a benchwarmer Monday, failing to see any action. Despite having a minimal role, this was actually Dellavedova's first missed game since early November. He can be a sneaky source of assists in deeper formats but that is where his value ends.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Posts four dimes in limited action•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs three minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 20 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Nursing calf soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Logs 12 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...