Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Wednesday
Dellavedova (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Dellavedova immediately took on the backup point guard role up arriving in Cleveland, but he will have the night off Wednesday while he nurses a sore left knee. Without Dellavedova, Jordan Clarkson will likely serve as the Cavaliers backup point guard behind rookie Collin Sexton.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Questionable with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Strong recent play continues Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Cavs debut set for Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 20 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Friday's win•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...