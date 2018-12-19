Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Wednesday

Dellavedova (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Dellavedova immediately took on the backup point guard role up arriving in Cleveland, but he will have the night off Wednesday while he nurses a sore left knee. Without Dellavedova, Jordan Clarkson will likely serve as the Cavaliers backup point guard behind rookie Collin Sexton.

