Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out with concussion
Dellavedova has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami due to a concussion.
Dellavedova was held to just two points in his previous contest Wednesday against Brooklyn and evidently suffered a concussion at some point during the clash. He'll remain sidelined until he's able to pass through concussion protocol.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Hands out 11 helpers in win•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Season-high assist total in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: On minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Sets new season high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Participates in shootaround•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...