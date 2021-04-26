Dellavedova will not play Monday against the Raptors due to a strained neck.
The veteran guard sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to Washington, when he also received four stitches over his left eye following a collision during the first half. Consider Dellavedova day-to-day as the Cavs slowly march toward another high-lottery finish.
