Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Participates in shootaround
Dellavedova (foot) took part in shootaround and is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Dellavedova was a limited participant in practice Monday while nursing a right foot strain, but it appears he has shown good progress between then and shootaround. Dellavedova is still considered questionable to play, but should everything continue to go right throughout the day Tuesday, expect the point guard to be available against the Pacers.
