Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 18 minutes in opener

Dellavedova (thumb) scored five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and added three assists, a rebound and a steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's season-opening loss to Orlando.

Dellavedova was able to play 18 minutes despite being a game-time decision due to a right thumb sprain. The Australian point guard will likely see limited minutes off the bench this season, his primary role for the Cavaliers being to mentor Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.