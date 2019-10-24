Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 18 minutes in opener
Dellavedova (thumb) scored five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and added three assists, a rebound and a steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's season-opening loss to Orlando.
Dellavedova was able to play 18 minutes despite being a game-time decision due to a right thumb sprain. The Australian point guard will likely see limited minutes off the bench this season, his primary role for the Cavaliers being to mentor Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Returns to practice•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not practicing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out again Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not with team for road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't be rushed back•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...