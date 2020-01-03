Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Posts four dimes in limited action
Dellavedova had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four assists in 11 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.
Dellavedova has earned double-digit minutes in 12 of his last 14 appearances, and he has been a cheap source of assists over the last month. With that being said, Dellavedova's role really isn't demanding enough for him to warrant attention in most formats.
