Play

Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Posts four dimes in limited action

Dellavedova had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four assists in 11 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.

Dellavedova has earned double-digit minutes in 12 of his last 14 appearances, and he has been a cheap source of assists over the last month. With that being said, Dellavedova's role really isn't demanding enough for him to warrant attention in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories