Dellavedova tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists and one rebound across 17 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Cavaliers' 115-101 loss to the Heat.

Dellavedova has stepped in as the Cavaliers' backup point guard in both of his appearances since being cleared to return from an appendectomy. The 30-year-old -- who had been sidelined all season with a concussion before requiring the appendectomy in late February -- has some value in deeper leagues as an assists streamer, but his output in other categories isn't strong enough to make him a long-term hold.