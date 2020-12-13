Dellavedova (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers.
The veteran is dealing with a bruise to his lower back, and the Cavs will monitor his status as Monday's exhibition contest approaches. Dellavedova finished scoreless in nine minutes off the bench in Saturday's preseason opener.
