Dellavedova (appendectomy) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Between a serious concussion and, most recently, an appendectomy, the veteran hasn't been able to take the court this season. However, Dellavedova has a shot at making his debut Sunday. He'd be competing for backup point guard minutes with Quinn Cook and Damyean Dotson if he plays.
