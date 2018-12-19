Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Questionable with sore knee

Dellavedova is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sore left knee, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Dellavedova has settled into a new role since joining Cleveland, averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 boards in 20.6 minutes. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks could see more responsibilities.

More News
Our Latest Stories