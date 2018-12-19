Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Questionable with sore knee
Dellavedova is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sore left knee, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Dellavedova has settled into a new role since joining Cleveland, averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 boards in 20.6 minutes. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks could see more responsibilities.
