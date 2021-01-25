Dellavedova (concussion) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers and is without a timetable to return to game action.

Dellavedova is yet to play this season due to a concussion, yet the Cavs have issued no updates on the veteran guard's status. The assumption is that he's still in the league's protocol, but most players are typically cleared within a week or two, so he's apparently dealing with a relatively severe concussion. Consider Dellavedova out indefinitely until the Cavs say otherwise.