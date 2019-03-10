Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Monday
Dellavedova (concussion) won't play Monday against Toronto, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Dellavedova appears to still be in concussion protocol after failing to practice Sunday, so his absence will extend to two contests. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Sixers.
