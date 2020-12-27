Dellavedova (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Dellavedova will miss this third game in a row to open the season as he remains in the league's concussion protocol. The veteran point guard's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Missing season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't travel to New York•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Questionable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Returning to Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Eight points, eight assists in loss•