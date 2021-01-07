Dellavedova (concussion) will not play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
The veteran remains without a timetable to return from a concussion that's kept him sidelined for the first two-plus weeks of the regular season.
