Dellavedova agreed Monday to re-sign with the Cavaliers, Olgun Uluc of ESPN Australia & New Zealand reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dellavedova is returning to Cleveland on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum. Dellavedova has been a trusted reserve guard with the Cavaliers and Bucks through the first seven years of his career, but even on the occasions he's received big minutes, he typically doesn't offer much fantasy-relevant production outside of the assists category.