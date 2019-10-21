Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Returns to practice

Dellavedova (thumb) practiced Monday, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

A no-show Friday for practice due to a nagging thumb sprain, Dellavedova returned to the floor Monday. It's unclear though whether or not he was a full participant in practice. Dellavedova will likely end up being a game-team call for the season opener Wednesday against Orlando.

