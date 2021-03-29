site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Monday
Dellavedova (appendectomy) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Dellavedova will miss yet another game while he recovers from an appendectomy. It's not clear when he'll be able to return.
