Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores 12 in 25 minutes

Dellavedova had 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win over the 76ers.

Dellavedova was perfect from the field after having been held scoreless through his first five February appearances. This is just the third time through 50 games this season that Dellavedova has reached double figures in scoring, and frankly he can be avoided in most fantasy formats.