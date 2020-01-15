Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores season-high 14 points

Dellavedova had 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-6 FT) and two assists in 12 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 128-103 loss at the Clippers.

Dellavedova came out of nowhere to post his first double-digit scoring output of the season, but this performance shouldn't change the fact that he barely has a role in the Cavaliers' rotation. He hasn't played 20-plus minutes since mid-November and, ultimately, he doesn't produce enough to have much upside regardless of the format.