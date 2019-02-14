Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Season-high assist total in loss

Dellavedova churned out three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 40 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 148-139 triple-overtime loss to the Nets.

The three extra periods elevated the playing time for everybody, with Dellavedova surpassing his previous season high by 13 minutes. He made use of the big minutes by delivering an eye-popping assist total, but the other numbers were fairly underwhelming. Though he appears to have carved out a decent-sized bench role for Cleveland, Dellavedova is best deployed as a one-category streamer in deeper fantasy leagues.